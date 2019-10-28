Tile Bluetooth trackers now work seamlessly with Google Assistant

Tile owners have woken up to a nice boost, as their Bluetooth trackers now work directly with Google Assistant.

While the handy Bluetooth trackers did previously work with Google’s virtual assistant, the process was a little on the clunky side. You’d have to say “Hey Google, talk to Tile” or “Hey Google, ask Tile to…”. Now, thanks to deeper integration, you can just say “Hey Google, ring my wallet” or “Hey Google, where are my keys?”

To set this up, just open the Google Home app, then tap “Add -> Set up device -> Have something already set up?” and track down “Tile” on the list. All your trackers will then be imported, and you can use Google Assistant to track them down on anything from Android phones to your Nest Hub Max smart screen.

For those unaware, Tile is a family of Bluetooth trackers that cling to your valuable possessions. When they’re lost, you use your phone to connect to them and they’ll play a maddeningly catchy jingle helping you find them. If they’re out of Bluetooth range, then they’ll go into lost mode, where every member of the Tile community quietly searches for them. If anyone with the Tile app passes your lost item, you’ll get a notification telling you where it was seen, so you can go hunt it down yourself.

The company started out with the simple keyring form factor, but has gone well beyond that remit with the latest releases, which includes everything from credit card-sized trackers for the wallet to waterproof stickers to attach to bikes and headphones.

The original keyring-sized versions are as good as ever, though. As Adam wrote in our recent review of the Tile Pro: “Like the rest of the trackers in the range, the Tile Pro just works.” He did, however, say that it’s probably overkill for most: “For a cheap tracker, you’d opt for the Tile Mate. For a thin tracker, you’d get the Tile Slim. If you want a tracker that’s tough then maybe the Tile Pro would be an option – but the new Tile Sticker is waterproof.”

Personal preference aside, if you have any member of the Tile family, the Google Assistant functionality just got a whole lot more useful.

