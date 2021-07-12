Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TikTok launches TV app for Fire TV devices

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

TikTok has announced that its TikTok TV app will be available on Fire TV devices in the UK, France and Germany from today. 

The app allows users to view and swipe through TikTok content on a larger display by bringing the service to Amazon’s Fire TV platform. 

Fire TV users will be able see their ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ Tik Tok feeds on the big screen, as well as popular content on TikTok with high like and view counts. The videos span a variety of categories, including gaming, comedy, cooking, fitness and animals, so there’ll hopefully be something for the whole family if you intend on taking over the living room to watch the addictive bitesize videos. 

The app will also showcase a new ‘Discover’ page – a personalised page designed to group together all of the newest trends and content on your TV screen. 

The Discover page isn’t exclusive to Fire TV devices, with Samsung Smart TVs, Google TVs and Android TVs also due to receive the new feature through the TikTok TV app. 

The app previously rolled out on Google and Android TVs in February and Samsung devices all the way back in December 2020. We actually caught up with Samsung to discuss how the TikTok TV app will create fresh TV experiences for viewers earlier this year, making Fire TV devices the latest on the list to get the app.

“We’re excited to bring the creativity and joy of TikTok to Amazon’s Fire TV devices in France, Germany and the UK,” said TikTok UK General Manager Rich Waterworth. 

“TikTok TV app on Fire TV will be a new way for people to come together and enjoy videos from some of our most popular content categories on the big screen. Whether it’s learning a new skill or just having some fun together watching what you love, now more than ever, this is a brilliant way for people to be entertained by their favourite TikTok content together at home.” 

The TikTok TV app can be found in the Amazon Appstore on Fire TV devices from today.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
