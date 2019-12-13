Dolby Atmos music now available to TIDAL HIFI subscribers

TIDAL and Dolby have announced that the 3D music format is now available to TIDAL HiFi members as of this week.

This announcement means that subscribers to TIDAL – in particular those who subscribe the premium HiFi tier of TIDAL – can now listen to music tracks in the 3D immersive sound format.

Anyone with the app and compatible Android smartphone and tablets – there’s been no word about it coming to iOS devices yet – will gain access to a library of music in Atmos that includes tracks and albums from Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

Artists with tracks in Atmos include Ariana Grande, Blondie and The Weeknd. TIDAL is also working with other artists, including the owner of TIDAL in JAY-Z, to mix their existing catalogues in Atmos. It’s expected these will be added to the library some time in 2020.

With a number of smartphones and tablets now boasting Atmos sound, Amazon recently released its Echo Studio wireless speaker that’s capable of delivering music in 3D and it works, though it could do with more music being available in the immersive format.

TIDAL automatically default to a Dolby Atmos mix if a version of the song is available and users will be able to spot these tracks via a Dolby logo badge with further confirmation to be provided by a Dolby Atmos tag once a song is selected. Atmos content will be curated via the Dolby Atmos menu option that’s located under the ‘Explore’ tab on the app’s homepage.

Lior Tibon, Chief Operating Officer, said: “TIDAL members have come to expect the highest quality listening experience from our platform, and it is a priority for us to stay at the forefront of innovation. Dolby Atmos will give music fans the ability to enjoy the best possible audio quality.”

“Dolby Atmos is redefining how music is created, allowing artists and fans to experience it like never before,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories. “Together with TIDAL, we are expanding the reach of Dolby Atmos Music by enabling a more immersive way for people around the world to enjoy their favourite songs and albums.”

