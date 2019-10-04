Tidal brings lossless audio to Roku streaming devices

Streaming king Roku is introducing a new Tidal channel so you can now access your favourite tunes directly on the Roku platform.

The Tidal channel will allow subscribers of the exclusive music service can now flick through videos, albums, playlists and other exclusive content directly through their Roku streaming devices.

It’ll feature a custom interface for Roku users and boasts a library of over 60 million tunes and over 250,000 music videos. The channel also includes thousands of playlists, curated by Tidal’s editorial team, industry experts and the artists themselves, as well as live and on-demand concert streams and exclusive documentaries, original TV and podcasts.

Tidal is a music streaming platform built with audiophiles in mind so it’s no surprise that Roku is keen to get it on board. Especially after Roku recently announced that it would be expanding its audio range, with a new soundbar and a wireless subwoofer slated to join the brand’s wireless speakers to complete its lineup.

Related: Spotify vs Apple Music

Roku’s Smart Soundbar brings Dolby Audio to your flatscreen and comes with a 4K HDR Roku Player built-in. There’s also the option to pair the Soundbar to your mobile device using Bluetooth so you can press play on your fave Tidal playlists without even switching on the TV.

The soundbar also comes with a Roku voice remote so you can crank up the volume on your Tidal tunes without even pressing a button.

If you have a Roku streaming stick and are considering signing up for Tidal’s music platform, the service offers a 30-day free trial which you can sign up for directly through your Roku device.

Read our review of the Roku Streaming Stick Plus

Once the trial is over, you can choose out of the Premium subscription, which offers standard sound quality and will set you back £9.99 a month, or the HiFi package, the latter of which comes with lossless high-fidelity audio quality but will set you back a pretty penny at £19.99 a month.

You can find Tidal now within the Roku Channel Store or by searching in the ‘Music’ category on your Roku streaming device.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …