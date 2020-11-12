TIDAL adds millions more high-quality MQA tracks to streaming library

Music streaming service TIDAL has expanded its library of high-quality Master Quality tracks, adding millions more from the Warner Music Group.

For those who don’t know, MQA stands for Master Quality Authenticated and provides delivery of the original sound recording via TIDAL Masters. It uses less bandwidth than is often utilised with higher-quality audio streaming, making it more accessible to used with portable devices such as smartphones.

This continues TIDAL’s recent progress as it looks cement its position as the premium music subscription of choice. It had recently launched its Connect feature, which allows users to stream from its HiFi tier directly to connected devices through a touch of a button. Support for that feature includes devices from the likes of Bluesound, Cambridge Audio, DALI, KEF, iFi audio, Monitor, NAD, and Naim.

Bob Stuart, MQA Founder, explained: “By paying great attention to the nature of sound and the way we hear, MQA opens a clear window and delivers all the detail and nuance of the original song. The music industry’s catalogue contains millions of significant performances from the early days of CD where, sometimes, the recording was created in 44.1kHz 16bit and where no alternative existed. We are delighted that Warner Music Group is bringing this content to TIDAL.”

Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO, also commented: “TIDAL Masters offer the best sound available. As consumers’ expectations of high-quality experiences increase, TIDAL’s audio innovation sets the bar for music listening. Not only can members hear music exactly as their favourite artists recorded it, but with recent platform enhancements, the experience is as seamless as ever.”

