TicWatch Pro X isn’t the TicWatch Pro 3 successor we were expecting

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Mobvoi has announced a new top end smartwatch in the TicWatch Pro X, but it’s not the TicWatch Pro 3 successor we’ve been expecting.

The TicWatch Pro X, which is available to pre-order in China, appears to be a relatively minor revision of Mobvoi’s 2020 Wear OS wearable.

Internally, at at least, it’s nigh-on identical, with a Snapdragon 4100 processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage.

You also get the same dual-layer display. This consists of a 1.39-inch 454 x 454 AMOLED component sat underneath a FSTN LCD panel for energy-saving purposes. We’re talking up to 45 days on a single charge in the Pro X’s ‘Essential’ mode.

The differences here appear to be external, with a new classier design that features an etched bezel and two rotating crowns on the right-hand edge.

Elsewhere, the TicWatch Pro X has all the features you’d expect of a flagship Wear OS smartwatch. It packs in IP68 certification, Sp02 and heart rate monitoring, GPS, NFC for mobile payments, and a 4G eSIM together with a built-in speaker and microphone for calling support.

This isn’t quite the bleeding edge smartwatch it might appear to be, however. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, it comes with Wear OS 2.0, not the shiny new Wear OS 3.0.

As noted by Gizmochina, the TicWatch Pro X is available to pre-order in China for 2,399 yuan, which roughly translates to around £274/$372. There’s no news on a wider rollout as yet.

Not that we’d be hugely fussed if it remained a regional special edition. We’re waiting for the rumoured TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, alongside two other genuinely new smartwatches the company is said to be working on.

