Sleep tracking has finally come to the TicWatch Pro – and it’s about time

Sleep tracking – along with a new TicSleep app – is coming to the TicWatch Pro and TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE.

Mobvoi – the company behind TicWatch – touts a range of features for the new functionality. Proactive Sleep Tracking, Sleep Cycle Tracking and Sleep data history are just some of the features.

The TicSleep Watch app interface will let you see your total sleep time from the previous night, and compare it with your seven-day average. You can track your sleep cycle and sleeping heart rate right from the home screen.

The Sleep Cycle Tracking with heart Rate Monitor uses the sensors on the TicWatch Pro range, letting to see your heart rate at each stage of your sleep cycle.

You don’t need to do anything to activate the sleep tracking either. TicSleep uses artificial intelligence to detect when your sleep begins and monitors it accordingly.

A common feature on smartwatches, the TicSleep smart alarm wakes you up with a vibration rather than a pesky alarm. The vibration can be customised to suit your tastes.

Last but not least, there’s sleep data history. TicSleep can provide daily briefings about your night’s sleep as well as giving you a broader view on weekly data and historical tracking.

You can download TicSleep from the Google Play Store and do all the tracking from both your Android phone and your Wear OS smartwatch.

We here at Trusted Reviews got to try out the TicWatch Pro and gave it a 4/5-star rating. Here’s what we wrote:

“For under £220 the TicWatch Pro offers a flagship-class Wear OS experience, wrapped in a well-conceived design with a unique selling point. The design of the FSTN display may not be perfect but if you can look past that to appreciate its functional benefit, this watch makes for an option worth considering.”

