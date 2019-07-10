TicWatch Pro gets 4G LTE version as top Wear OS watch gets better

One of the best Wear OS watches available just got better. Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro watch now has a 4G/LTE version that will free up owners from their smartphones.

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE smartwatch goes on sale today and enables users to make calls and receive texts from a number of messaging apps, regardless of whether the companion handset is along for the ride.

Right now the watch is only available in the United States as an exclusive to the Verizon network, which isn’t planning on activating the LTE for another month. It’s not clear if and when the device will be available in the UK, or on which networks, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on.

The 4G/LTE connectivity isn’t the only area of improvement, with the heart rate tracker also has been improved and the screen now “displays a comprehensive, real-time history of your heart’s health and steps taken on an hourly basis.”

Unfortunately, Mobvoi hasn’t taken this opportunity to move on from the ancient Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, in favour of the newer 3100 SoC that could be provided major battery life benefits thanks to the ultra-low power hierarchical system.

Nevertheless, the device builds on a very fine original phone in a key way for modern smartwatch users. Even before this update, the TicWatch Pro could make an argument for being the best Wear OS device out there, especially compared to the Apple Watch’s asking price.

Last summer, we gave the TicWatch Pro a 4/5 star rating, for its flagship class feature set, competitive pricing, excellent battery life, IP68 water certification, Google Pay support, stylish design and more. That missing star could largely be attributed to the lack of cellular connectivity, which this new edition rectifies. Other drawbacks included limited fitness tracking options and laggy performance.

We’ll keep you posted over its UK availability and which networks are supporting the device.

