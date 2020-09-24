TicWatch Pro 3 revealed: New chip, updated design and a heftier price tag

Mobvoi is back again with yet another edition of its TicWatch Pro smartwatch. Early this year, our review gave the TicWatch Pro 2020 a recommended score – so, what’s changed for the TicWatch Pro 3?

At first glance, TicWatch Pro 3 may not look like a big upgrade (and some shortcomings do remain) but, aside from the familiar look, there are significant changes to the design and under the hood. The changes do come at a price, however, with the TicWatch Pro 3 priced at £289.99 compared to £229.99 of the previous model.

One of the more impressive upgrades for the TicWatch 3 Pro looks set to be the battery life. The previous model touted up to 30 hours in Smart Mode, while the 3 Pro is claiming you’ll get up to 72 hours this time – quite the leap.

The leap in battery is made all the more impressive if you consider the hardware changes of the TicWatch Pro 3. The new smartwatch includes the higher battery despite coming in at 40% smaller than the previous iteration. TicWatch also says the design is lighter and stronger this time too.

The new TicWatch also offers a first for smartwatches, being the first Wear OS device to sport Snapdragon’s latest Wear 4100 platform. Qualcomm states you’ll get 85% higher CPU performance, 85% faster memory and >25% lower power consumption than its previous 3100 platform. The previous TicWatch Pro sported the even older 2100 platform, so you can expect quite the uptick in performance between models.

One downside from the previous model does remain – 1GB RAM. Our review said: “The only problem is that the biggest addition to this year’s upgrade can be surmised in two simple words: 1GB RAM.” Unfortunately, that is still what you’ll get with the TicWatch Pro 3, but we’ll have to wait to test this watch in full for the conclusive verdict.

Along with all the fitness tracking and health monitoring the TicWatch Pro line has long offered, there are four new features on display:

TicOxgen: For monitoring blood oxygen saturation

TicZen: For monitoring stress, analysing the Standard Deviation of NN intervals (SDNN), the key indicator of Heart Rate Variability (HRV).

TicBreathe: Aims to help you improve heart-rate level and stress through scientific breathing methods.

TicHearing. For measuring environmental noise between 30dB to 120 dB and determines whether it’s safe.

Here’s a rundown of some of the rest of the key TicWatch Pro 3 specs:

Display 1.4 AMOLED Retina Watch size 47x48x12.2mm Weight ~42g Color: Shadow black Material Stainless steel and plastic Watch strap material Solid silicone with orange stitching watch strap size 22mm Chipset Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 4100 Platform Memory 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM Battery Life Smart Mode: up to 72 hours Essential Mode: up to 45 days Battery capacity 577mAh Battery size 5.0×28.2×30.3mm Bluetooth v4.2 & BLE GNSS GPS+Beidou+Glonass+Galileo+QZSS NFC Payments with Google Pay™ Speaker 15x6x2.5mm, 0.5W rated power, 0.7max power, IP68

The TicWatch Pro 3 will be available for £289.99 in the UK ($299.99/€299.99) and is available from today.

