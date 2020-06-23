TicWatch C2+ offers double the RAM but keeps the ancient processor

Mobvoi is back with its latest Google Wear OS-powered fitness watch, the TicWatch C2+, which is a modest upgrade on 2018’s TicWatch C2.

The updated smartwatch comes with 1GB of RAM – doubling the original’s memory – which the company says will ensure a smoother, more responsive experience, especially when opening apps and dealing with notifications.

The £189.99 TicWatch C2+ is available to buy today (in Onyx, Platinum, Rose Gold) and will ship with both a black silicone and leather strap.

Mobvoi packs in a decent amount of tech for the price, but some might be disappointed the company hasn’t chosen to update from the ancient Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 to the Wear 3100.

However, there is a 1.3-inch 360×360 display with an AMOLED touchscreen, support for Google Pay and the ability to pair with iOS and Android device. Connectivity comes with Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi b/g/n.

Just like its predecessor, there’s IP68 waterproof support, a 400mAh battery, built-in GPS and a heart rate sensor along with an accelerometer and gyroscope for all your fitness tracking needs.

The update betters a well-rated watch, earned four out of a possible five starts in our review around 18 months ago.

Our reviewer said the C2 “marries the simplicity of its TicWatch E and S series, with some of the more advanced features found on the TicWatch Pro, and all within a design and at a price point that both offer broad appeal.

“It might not boast any particular frills and its execution is inoffensive to the point of forgettable but if you want a smartwatch that covers all the fundamentals and some in a stylish package, the TicWatch C2 seems like a worthwhile choice.”

Our reviewer also mentioned he was looking forward to a follow-up rocking the Snapdragon Wear 31000 SoC. Sadly it’s still missing even after all this time.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …