Ticketmaster wrecked concerts, but Apple Music wants to get you closer to the gig

With Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing and failure to combat online scalpers snapping-up seats to sell at even more extortionate rates on the secondary market, getting to see the biggest artists in concert is harder than ever.

So, rather depressingly, the launch of a new Artist-facing Set List feature in Apple Music might be the closest some fans might get to the concert experience.

The tool enables artists to publish their set lists in Apple Music as playlists for listeners to enjoy. In most cases, they’ll be the studio versions of those tunes, but it’ll still be a nice way for fans to connect with what artists are currently playing to the legions of adoring supporters. Playlists will be shareable by the artist and also appear on the artist’s page and within Shazam.

A passage from the Apple Music Artists hub (via 9to5Mac) reads:

“Turn a set list from your latest show into a playlist on Apple Music for Artists on the web. Share your Set List playlist with fans on Apple Music and social media to promote upcoming tour dates, let fans relive your concerts, and connect with listeners.

“Keeping your Bandsintown account updated with your concert and tour dates is the easiest way to create your Set List. Your upcoming show dates can link to your artist page on Shazam, Spotlight Search, and Apple Maps, and can make it easier to set up your Set List in your Apple Music for Artists account.”

The feature should be popular, given fans will often check websites like Setlist.fm to recreate the line-up from the gig they attended or wanted to attend.

It also gives Apple Music the opportunity to distinguish itself from Spotify, which has taken its eye off the ball in recent years with a non-music focus.