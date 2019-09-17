Three’s 5G customers can gain early access to the Modern Warfare Beta

A new partnership between mobile network Three and Activision will see the network’s users gain exclusive early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta.

Three’s promotion of its 5G home broadband service has seen them pair with the gaming giants to showcase the upcoming first-person shooter running on their network.

Customers on Three will gain early access to the beta ahead of the as well as a bonus in-game jet-themed weapon charm. Codes have been released to Three customers via the network’s Wuntu rewards app. If you’re member, it’s time to check if you’ve got a code waiting for you.

Lee Godfrey, Call of Duty UK Senior Brand Manager at Activision, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Three in the UK. Their commitment to delivering the very best player experience through its ultra fast 5G Network, is a perfect match for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

Marketing spin aside, it is true that 5G and online gaming is a natural partnership. Lag is, and has long been, the bane of online gamers, especially those hooked on shooters like Call of Duty. As a result, 5G internet speeds are quite an appealing step forward in the gaming market.

5G will, of course, also help those trying to stream entertainment via platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. Buffering could soon be a thing of the past.

Shadi Halliwell, Three’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Ultra-fast speeds are a priority for seamless streaming of entertainment especially gaming. Three is delivering a 5G experience that can’t be beaten which makes us the natural choice for one of the world’s leading games’ publishers.”

“The combination of our superior 5G network that comes at no extra cost, our truly unlimited data plan and this fantastic partnership with Activision, means gamers can play the world’s most popular game without boundaries.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be launching on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Once again, multiplayer content updates will be coming first PS4 due to an ongoing partnership with Sony. Sporting a new gameplay engine, it’s shaping up to be a return-to-form for the series.

