The OnePlus 6T might soon be available from Three

To the relief of (presumably) everyone, OnePlus has ditched the once frustratingly tight restrictions around getting your hands on one of its handsets. The newly announced OnePlus 6T, we’re pleased to report, will be the easiest OnePlus phone to get your hands on to date.

OnePlus’ invitation-only system is long gone, and you can purchase the company’s latest flagship from a multitude of different places, including Amazon UK, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse and, of course, OnePlus itself.

Read more: Best smartphone

Also out of the window is OnePlus’ exclusivity arrangement with O2. Vodafone and EE are now also offering the OnePlus 6T, though at launch it had appeared as if Three had missed out. However, this might not be the case after all.

According to Gizmodo UK, a Three spokesperson has said that the company does indeed have plans to stock OnePlus products, but that this will not happen until “early next year”.

While the company is yet to confirm whether or not it will be offering the 6T or older products from the manufacturer, like the OnePlus 6, it’s still highly promising news for consumers.

Three recently struck up a deal with Xiaomi, the Chinese phone manufacturer behind the likes of the excellent Pocophone F1 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, which is preparing to launch in the UK on November 8.

Read more: OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6

From November 9, however, you’ll also be able to purchase the company’s wares from Three.

Three is yet to announce which of Xiaomi’s handsets it will be stocking, but it has said that they’ll be available online and from each of its 327 UK stores. Finger crossed there’ll be some juicy contract offers available at launch.

Are you tempted by the OnePlus 6T? Is the lack of a headphone jack a deal-breaker, or are you over it? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.