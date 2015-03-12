Three tips 64GB Galaxy S6 to be most popular option

The 64GB Galaxy S6 will be the most popular of the handset’s three storage options, leading UK network Three has predicted.

Speaking with TrustedReviews recently, the retailer estimated that based on past sales performances and uptake of similarly sized iPhones, the middle Galaxy S6 offering will be the biggest consumer hit.

Having been unveiled at MWC 2015 last week, the Galaxy S6 was confirmed to have ditched microSD expansion in favour of standard 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage options.

“I think Samsung has done amazing job of introducing the three memory options,” Sylvia Chind, Three’s Head of Devices said.

“ We have historical data, we know what people buy, and I think that the 64GB will be the one which sells most.

“It’s all about forecasting what you already have and taking what’s happened with the iPhone and applying that to the Samsung.”

Although tipping the 64GB S6 for ultimate success, Chind has suggested the 32GB will likely perform well thanks to its lower asking price while the 128GB model could struggle.

“Because the entry-level is the 32GB and that has the cheaper price, that will be the one that sells in demand,” she told us.

“You will have a much smaller percentage of the 128GB.”

Although official S6 costs have yet to be confirmed, leaked prices have suggested the handset won’t come cheap, in any of its storage guises.

The premature teases have put the 32GB and 64GB S6 prices at £565 and £640 respectively, with the 128GB offering to command a lofty £715 fee.

Storage options aside, the Galaxy S6 is shaping up to be a true powerhouse of the smartphone scene.

Pairing a 5.1-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD panel with a 16-megapixel, OIS-enhanced primary camera, the S6 is brimmed with high-end components.

Android 5.0 Lollipop, 3GB of RAM and the company’s own 64-bit Exynos 7420 CPU round off the handset’s features list.

Thinking of snapping up the Galaxy S6? Let us know what storage options your edging towards via the comments section below.