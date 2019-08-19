Three launches 5G home broadband package

If you want to ditch the landline, live in a select part of London and don’t mind moving your broadband to cellular data, then Three has just unveiled a package that may be of some interest.

The network has switched on its 5G offering in parts of London, though today’s focus isn’t on the limited number of 5G smartphones available, but the home market. Three has updated its home broadband offering with 5G routers now available if your postcode is in a matching area.

If your postcode is part of Three’s 5G network (mine wasn’t, sadly), you’ll have the option to sign up to a one-year contract of 5G home broadband for £35 per month. That price includes “truly unlimited” access to “fibre-like speeds,” and free next-day delivery, although you can get it on the same day if you’re prepared to drop another £20.

“Three’s 5G is going to revolutionise the home broadband experience,” said Three CEO Dave Dyson. “No more paying for landline rental, no more waiting for engineers, and even a same day delivery option. It really is the straightforward plug and play broadband that customers have been waiting for.

“We’ve taken a simple approach with one single truly unlimited data plan to give customers the opportunity to fully explore 5G and all its exciting possibilities. The ease and immediacy of it all means home broadband using 5G is going to be key to the future of the connected home.”

Notably, neither the shopping page nor Dyson reveal how fast these “fibre-like speeds” will be, probably because of possible early teething problems. That said, Three should be bullish about its offering: the company owns more of the 5G spectrum that its competitors at the time of writing, although that should change when more comes up for auction.

Still, it has already secured the 3.5-3.8GHz spectrum, which even its rivals believe to be something of an unfair ‘sweet spot’ for 5G…

