Three has launched a new rewards app – here’s how to get it

Three is following in the footsteps of the likes of O2 and Vodafone with a new app for its customers that features discounts and exclusive content – including big savings on cinema tickets.

Any customers on the Three network in the UK should be interested to learn that the company has just launched a new app for free called Three+.

Three+ seems to be in the same vein as O2 Priority, as it will offer up its customers exclusive deals and offers so you can save money while you’re out on the town.

Three has a very good Black Friday deal on the go currently, which you see below.

Three’s Unlimted Data Black Friday SIM For only £10 a month, you can access Unlimited Data, Calls and Messages with a SIM from Three. Choose between a one, twelve or twenty-four-month contract for what suits you best. Three

Unlimited Data, Messages and Calls

Only £10 a month View Deal

Some of the offers included are £3 adult cinema tickets, available from Friday to Sunday, which can be redeemed at both Cineworld and Picturehouse. The app will provide you with a new code each week, so you shouldn’t miss out on a blockbuster again.

Another exclusive offer from the Three+ app is the guided tours available around the home of Chelsea Football Club, with fans able to take advantage of the two-for-one offers on entry to the Stadium Tour and Museum.

You can also check out the press room, dressing rooms, players tunnel and pitchside, making this a great day out for half the price.

Three UK is the Offical Connectivity Partner at some of the biggest festivals across the country next year, so the company is offering up a limited number of pre-sale tickets to both the Reading and Leeds Festivals with more details coming soon.

If you’re interested in picking up a new skill, or just want more excuses to cook, you can get a SimplyCook recipe kit sent directly to your door for just £3, with a subsequent 20% off the next three boxes.

And arguably one of the best perks on this list; 20% off Uber Eats, with a new code being offered up each week, so you can make quick work of trying out some of your local cuisines.

How to get Three+ now

The Three+ app is now available to download on your phone. It can be downloaded for free from Google Play and the iOS App Store.