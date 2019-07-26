Three classic DOOM games have just stealth launched on Nintendo Switch

QuakeCon is in full swing right now, and Bethesda is celebrating the occasion with a suprise release of DOOM 1, 2 and 3 on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Yep, as of right now, you can purchase all three of idSoftware’s beloved titles on Switch, available at the following price points:

DOOM – £3.99

DOOM 2 – £3.99

DOOM 3 – £7.99

Those are some pretty reasonable prices, given you’ll be able to play all of them both portably and in the comfort of your own home, and here’s hoping for some Switch exclusive features, too.

You can find specific details Nintendo’s website, but each release comes with all of their respective expansions and downloadable content, ensuring players have the complete package before stepping into hell.

All three games have aged incredibly well, with the original duo of titles acting as gory, fast-paced shooters. DOOM 3 is a slower affair, focusing on survival horror more than non-stop gunplay. That said, it’s still a good time.

DOOM Eternal, the latest entry in the hellish franchise, is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on November 22, 2019. It’s also coming to Google Stadia, although whether that will be at launch remains unclear.

‘If you aren’t a fan of bloody, over-the-top violence and a wonderfully self aware meta-narrative, DOOM Eternal might not be for you. But as a hardcore follower of the series and lover of all things ridiculous, this is right up my street,’ reads our E3 2019 preview.

Will you be picking up these classics on Nintendo Switch? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More