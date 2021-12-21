Three and EE agree deal to provide connectivity on the Tube

Three and EE have agreed to work together to provide their customers with access to high-speed mobile coverage across the London Underground.

The deal will provide Three and EE customers with uninterrupted internet access across London’s vast subterranean transport system.

The two mobile operators are the first to join the BAI Communications (BAI) network, which in June was granted a 20-year concession by TfL to provide mobile coverage across the whole Tube network.

While Three and EE are the first UK networks to sign up to the initiative, all mobile operators will be able to access the London Underground Wi-Fi, as well as BAI’s neutral host mobile network.

The connectivity will initially be of a 4G standard, but is described as “5G-ready”, so it will be ready for a seamless 5G upgrade in the future.

The goal is to have all stations and tunnels across the Tube network connected up with high-quality, uninterrupted mobile coverage by the end of 2024. Work has already begun on some of the busier London Underground stations, including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Bank, Euston and Camden Town, to ready them for mobile connectivity by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming Elizabeth line, which will stretch from Reading and Heathrow in the west through to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east via the capital’s central underground tunnels, will have mobile connectivity “as soon as possible” after it has opened in the first half of 2022.