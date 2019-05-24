THQ Nordic confirms that Dead Island 2 isn’t a zombie just yet

During a recent investor’s presentation, THQ Nordic confirmed that Dead Island 2 is still in development and planned for release.

First announced over five years ago, Dead Island 2 has been in various states of development hell for years now, having switch owners and studios multiple times.

In the presentation, THQ Nordic CEO Lars Wingfors makes brief mention of Dead Island 2, telling fans to ‘stay tuned’ for more information.

Perhaps it’s long-awaited revival will emerge at E3 2019? I played a hands-on demo several years ago, but have to imagine the game we see next will be very different. However, I can still see it being a melee-focused experience all about fighting back hordes of undead.

The last we heard about Dead Island 2 was the official twitter account stating to fans that it was still in the works, although we’ve seen nothing in terms of new trailers or screenshots.

Currently being helmed by Sumo Digital, the title was originally in the works at Yager, the creators of critically acclaimed Spec Ops: The Line. The studio was taken off the project in 2015 due to creative differences.

Given that Techland is currently working on the hugely ambitious Dying Light 2, it will be interesting to see what Dead Island 2 brings to the table to set itself apart from the rest of this generation’s zombie pack.

Would you like to see a revival of Dead Island 2? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews or email the editor below.