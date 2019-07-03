Prime members can now utilise the Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited service at a discounted rate of only £1.99 a month.

Parents can rest easier when screen time comes around by signing up to Kids Unlimited, packed full of age appropriate content to educate and entertain their children.

Available to Prime members at a lower cost, sign up for one month for just £1.99 as opposed to its full price rate of £3.99 for a single child membership, or £4.99 rather than £7.99 for the family plan, giving up to four children access.

Prime Member Kids Unlimited Deal

Amazon has thought of everything with its Kids Unlimited service. At its forefront, the membership allows access to thousands of books, films, games and educational apps, creating a safe online bubble for children ages three all the way up to twelve. Within this endless stream of content, parents can find sub-categories for different age ranges, ensuring the content is always age and ability appropriate.

To the joy of many parents, the parental controls don’t stop there, either. With Kids Unlimited, it needn’t be the same chaos of letting your child roam free on your smartphone or tablet. Manage what they browse online, instigate time limits and even input the time ratio spent on entertainment to more educational based content, with Kids Unlimited even offering the option to set goals to ensure your child is always on track. Find all these features and filters from the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Bringing together the likes of Cbeebies, Disney, Nickelodeon and Lego, Kids Unlimited isn’t just a hit with parents. Children will love watching films and playing apps incorporating some of their favourite characters, including Peppa Pig, Mickey Mouse and many more familiar faces.

Compatible on Amazon’s very own devices, the Fire tablet or Kindle, now is the time to sign up with this £1.99 Prime member deal.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item.

