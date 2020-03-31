This YouTuber is building the entire world to scale on Minecraft

YouTuber PippenFTS says he has built a scale model of the earth on Minecraft – for anyone familiar with the game, that’s a pretty unbelievable feat.

Thanks to some new mods, PippenFTS has build a to-scale model of Mount Everest in the game already and is working towards constructing the whole world.

“I’m here to tell you that thanks to the new Cubic Chunks mod and the Terra 1-to-1 mod, we have taken a huge step in the direction of making [a scale model of the Earth in Minecraft] possible with a breakthrough,” he said in a recent video.

“Because of Minecraft’s 255 metre vertical height limit, making full-scale earth terrain wasn’t possible because the elevation goes above 255 metres on a regular basis. But the Cubic Chunks mod virtually changes the shape of Minecraft chunks to a 16 by 16 by 16 cube, giving you infinite build depth in both vertical directions. The Terra 1-to-1 mod uses data from Google Maps and other geographical data archives and compiles it to create the 1-to-1 scale of the Earth in Minecraft terrain generation.”

In conjunction, these two mods have been used by PippenFTS to create a rough version of the globe, now he’s looking for helpers to add details and smarten things up. He has started up a Discord server to organise the Minecraft players who are eager to help him.

The YouTuber claims he used: “elevation data, tree cover data, roads, even climate data and soil sub-order data, to make the planet Earth map as accurate to the real thing as possible.”

The Minecraft guru gets pretty emotional – and more than a little carried away – when delivering the news about his Minecraft project, saying things like: “Nature may perhaps always be a greater artist than any of us.” Take a look at his video below…

