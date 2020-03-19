This year’s Call of Duty will be a Black Ops reboot – report

According to a new report from a trusted Call of Duty leaker, this year’s installment will be a fully-fledged reboot of Treyarch’s Black Ops line of titles.

Coming our way from Video Game Chronicle, this report goes into a surprising amount of detail regarding the rumoured game’s narrative, modes and the way in which it will differ from the beloved original.

Obviously, we’d take all of this with giant pinches of salt, but it wouldn’t be the first time a new Black Ops title has emerged on the internet as a potential likelihood, so perhaps there is some truth to some of this. Right, so let’s dive in.

The leaker claims that this will be a complete reboot of the Black Ops universe featuring returning characters such as Alex Mason and Frank Woods, although they will seemingly be played by new actors (much like familiar faces in Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare revival).

Related: Doom Eternal Review

Its solo campaign will be based on real-life events told across the Cold War and Vietnam War, jumping between perspectives so players are able to experience conflicts in a variety of different ways. You primarily played as Mason in the original Black Ops, so this could be an interesting change of pace.

Multiplayer will be a largely similar affair to previous games, adopting the shooting mechanics of Modern Warfare alongside large-scale modes such as Ground War. It’s unclear whether a battle royale mode will be featured, or if Activision plan to update Warzone with new maps and other features instead.

We expect the next Call of Duty to launch in October 2020, as is usually the case for the series. The report claims that all future updates for Blakc Ops will be free, although certain elements of zombies and multiplayer will be available as optional purchases. This wouldn’t be too shocking, given the trends previous games have taken in recent years.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…