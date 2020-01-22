This Xbox Series X prototype could be our best look yet at the next-gen console

Yet another major leak has emerged for the Xbox Series X, and this might be our best glimpse yet at the upcoming console.

Unlike Sony, Microsoft has been surprisingly candid with its forthcoming hardware, having already revealed the console’s design and overall vision of forward compatibility and not leaving players behind.

The console itself is a stark difference when compared to previous iterations. It’s a tall monolith of a machine, with fans situated on the top to help with ventilation. At first glance, it has far more in common with a gaming PC than a traditional console.

Having been posted on Twitter, this prototype seems rather legitimate, with all the ports, buttons and even a serial number featured in the duo of images. The Head of Xbox already has a console at home as his main driver, so it’s not implausible that others do as well.

The first image provides a detailed look at the console’s disc drive, controller sync and eject buttons. All of these are situated in a similar layout to the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, showing that Microsoft isn’t straying too far from convention for the next generation.

Once you flip over to the second picture is where things get interesting. While a few false renders have hinted at the inputs for the Xbox Series X, this our first potential confirmation. To be perfectly honest, it’s what we expected.

If this image proves to be accurate, the Xbox Series X will include the following ports at launch, it’s interesting to note there is only a HDMI-out port this time around:

2 USB ports

1 Ethernet port

1 power port

1 HDMI port

It’s unclear whether the USB ports will be 2.0 or 3.0, although we imagine it will be the latter given where the majority of other platforms sit with the technology nowadays. It should make transferring data from external hard drives and charging controllers a little faster, too.

Xbox Series X is set to launch in the latter months of 2020 alongside titles such as Halo Infinite and Hellblade: Senua’s Saga. We imagine a bunch of other details and major launch games will be announced in the coming months and Microsoft prepares for a fully-fledged campaign.

