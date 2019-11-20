Fortnite is changing for PC gamers. Until now, the popular shooter required a graphics card capable of running Microsoft’s DirectX 11. The latest update, version 11.20, allows the game to be played using DirectX 12. This could make a huge different to how the game runs on PC.

Fortnite developers, Epic Games, said in a press release: “By using DX12, PC players with high-end GPUs may experience a higher and steadier frame rate. This is because DX12 delivers better CPU performance and allows for the distribution of rendering jobs across multiple cores.

“In the future, we plan on adding features to Fortnite that are made possible by DX12. Allowing players to opt into DX12 before these features are added will give us valuable information in our development efforts and help us shake out any bugs. If you’re interested in helping us test DX12, please jump in and give the new option a spin.”

So, Fornite Chapter 2 is soon going to be running better than ever for PC gamers. As a double whammy of good news, Epic’s also revealed that Chapter 2 will also last longer than expected.

A post from Epic Games said today: “With a new year comes new beginnings! Last year we celebrated 14 Days of Fortnite over the holidays. This year we’ve got even more content for you to unwrap, including new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss. To prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates, we will be extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February. Get ready for winter!”

Expect Chapter 2 to run longer than we thought and feature a wealth of new content as we move into the holiday season. Fortnite’s developers are clearly working hard to keep the game feeling current. It’s especially important given the impending arrival of another free-to-play shooter rival, Crossfire X.

