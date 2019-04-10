This unmissable deal for the latest Kindle Paperwhite won’t be around forever

If you’re an avid book reader then you’ll want to jump on this awesome Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deal while it’s still available.

The offer launched as part of the Amazon Spring Sale and means you can pick up the 8GB, Wi-Fi only Kindle Paperwhite for a meagre £99.99. This marks a £20 saving on the regular price and the cheapest we’ve seen it sell for since February.

Kindle Paperwhite Deal Kindle Paperwhite – Waterproof, 6" High-resolution Display, 8GB Now in a waterproof casing, the new Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect e-reader for any literature enthusiast out there, especially at this temporarily discounted price.

We’d recommend you grab it fast as the Amazon Spring Sale only runs until April 15th. In the past, Kindle devices have also sold out fairly quickly when they go on sale.

If you’re after an e-reader, you’ll struggle to do better than the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. After all, it’s one of a select few e-readers to score 5/5 during our grueling review process.

Highlights include a great easy to read screen, improved comfortable to hold and waterproof design and excellent battery life that’ll easily last even the longest of flights.

As we noted in our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review:

“If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice. It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support […] For the ultimate e-reader at an impressive price, the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite is tough to beat.”

Kindle Paperwhite Deal Kindle Paperwhite – Waterproof, 6" High-resolution Display, 8GB Now in a waterproof casing, the new Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect e-reader for any literature enthusiast out there, especially at this temporarily discounted price.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of many awesome devices to get a price cut this Amazon Spring Sale. We’ve seen everything from mesh networks to Wi-Fi cameras have their prices slashed since the deals bonanza started earlier this week.

We’re expecting yet more awesome deals to arrive over the next five days. Make sure to bookmark and check back with Trusted Reviews to keep on top of the best Amazon Spring Sale deals.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.