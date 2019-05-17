This Unbeatable Sony Xperia 1 Deal gets you a Free Pair of WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Looking for a phone upgrade? The slick Sony Xperia 1 is out soon but you can preorder the smartphone with 60GB of data and a free pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones for just £42 a month.

With a measly £99.99 to pay upfront, this Vodafone contract comes to a total of £1107.99 over two years – that’s just £208 more than buying the phone SIM-free. In that context, you’re only paying roughly £8.70 a month for that 60GB of data – which in itself is more than enough to stream all your favourite Netflix shows till the cows come home.

Finally doing away with the ridiculous naming conventions of its previous smart phones, Sony’s Xperia 1 appears to be a game changer for the tech giant. With a 6.5 inch 4K HDR OLED screen, the Xperia 1has been designed specifically with movie buffs in mind. Packing a 21:9 ratio, users can watch films as they were meant to be seen, as opposed to being compressed to meet the form factor of most modern smartphones.

Sony’s also learned a thing or two (or three) from the likes of Huawei, by bumping up its camera offering to a triple-sensor setup. Led by a 12-megapixel main sensor, Sony is finally flexing its camera knowledge by producing a phone that’s more than equipped for wide-angle shot and shooting high-quality video (thanks to optical image stabilisation).

Getting back to the freebie at hand however, I don’t think it’s hyperbolic to say that the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best pair of noise cancelling headphones available on the market. After all, we said as much in our 10/10 review for the kit.

During our testing of the WH-1000XM3, we said: “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are more comfortable than their predecessors, and they stay that way for longer. I took them onto a two-hour flight and didn’t once feel the need to remove them. At one point I even fell asleep wearing them; the last time that happened, I was wearing the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

As someone who is currently rocking the previous gen Sony headphones (WH-1000XM2), Sony’s noise cancelling technology is second to none and an absolute must if you take the tube on your daily commute.

At such a low price and with one heck of a freebie thrown in, this Vodafone contract pretty much pays for itself. If you fancy treating yourself to some retail therapy, I can’t think of anything better.

