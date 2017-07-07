This Trump Putin Nokia 3310 is the best and worst thing ever

Whether you fall on the right or left of the political spectrum, we can all appreciate the powerful and moving design of this new Trump/Putin mobile phone – right?

The President of Russia and the President of the USA met for the first time in person this week at the G20 Summit in Hamburg. So what better celebrate this coming together of nations than with a special edition Trump/Putin Nokia 3310?

Tinkerers at Caviar Royal Gift have created a customised version of the new Nokia 3310 that comes embossed with the profiles of both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and it’s as terrifying as you’d expect.

Check it out:

Here’s the product description, hastily translated from Russian by Google: “In honour of the meeting of the Russian and US presidents, Caviar created a collection model of the Nokia 3310 with portraits of the leaders of the two countries.”

It continued: “For the first time, profiles of both presidents are placed on one device. The fact that their views are directed in one direction no doubt expresses the general desire to achieve progress in Russian-American relations.”

“However, we should not forget about the principledness and firmness necessary to protect justice and our own interests, the interests of our country,” the creators went on. “In order to emphasis precisely these features, the designers used tempered titanium with the damask steel pattern. The design of the phone also interprets the emblem of the G20 summit and indicates the date and venue of the historic meeting.”

The phone, which is described as being a “memorable gift”, is currently priced at an incredible 149,000 Russian Rubles, which works out at around £1,913 or $2,466 at current exchange rates. Considering you can pick up the normal Nokia 3310 for around £59.99, you’re paying quite the hefty premium to rock out with a pocket full of Putin.

Still, if you want to carry Trump near your rump, there’s probably no better way to do it than with this custom blower.

Would you buy this Trump Putin phone? If so, why? If not, why not? Let us know in the comments.