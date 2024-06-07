Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This rare 2003 ‘Hulk’ Xbox auction is making us green with envy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The most valuable games console known to be on sale in Britain right now might be an Xbox. No, not the Series S, Series X, Xbox One or even an Xbox 360. We’re talking an O.G. Xbox here.

An ultra-rare 2003 Hulk edition of Microsoft’s first games console is currently being auctioned on eBay after it was generously donated to a high street charity shop.

The British Heart Foundation is behind the auction and believes the console could be worth up to £9,000. At the time of writing, with more than a week still to go in the auction, the price is up to £2,160 from 35 bids.

Why is this promotional console – released to promote the first Hulk film back in the day and won via scratch-cards at UCI cinemas – potentially worth so much?

Well, only 50 of them were ever made and 36 of them were handed out as prizes to gamers in the UK. The model currently on eBay is one of only 20 known to exist.

In the eBay listing (via BBC) the BHF says: “We believe there are only 36 of these consoles were ever won and only around 20 that have been found. We believe only 50 were made. but like we mentioned, only 36 were won.

“In the USA, a green Xbox was created for the brand Mountain Dew, they made 5000 of those and they are highly sought after, so this is even rarer.

“There are none on eBay and none have been sold in the past, so these are rare, the likelihood of finding another is slim, so a rare chance to own this item, please make sure you bid! (all proceeds go to the British Heart Foundation charity)”

The working console comes with five games and a controller, plus the power supply. If you win, let us know.

