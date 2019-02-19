This Pixel 3 deal packs double the data, a free Google Home Mini and a £25 Currys gift card

In what is undoubtedly the best Pixel 3 deal we’ve ever seen, you can bag yourself the brand new phone with double the data, a Google Home Mini and a £25 gift card to Currys PC World at no additional cost.

If you’ve been wondering why your friend’s Instagram shots look so great all of a sudden, chances are they bought a Pixel 3. Google’s latest smartphone has one of the best cameras on the market, capable of capturing immense detail and tackling low-light settings with its impressive ‘Night Sight’ mode.

Carphone Warehouse is already offering double the data on its £38 a month and £29.99 upfront contract for the Pixel 3, getting you a massive 30GB allowance instead of the usual 15GB. Signing up for the contract also gets you a free Google Home Mini smart speaker (worth £49), giving you your own personal assistant for around the home – or a speaker to play your favourite tunes through.

Until February 28th however, Carphone Warehouse is adding another cherry on top to this already fantastic offer. By using the link provided on this page, you can get a £25 Currys PC World gift card for your troubles – which you can put towards that fancy new TV you’ve had your eye on.

With the Pixel 3 being fresh on the market at the time of Black Friday 2018, there was no similar deal to speak of for the smartphone, making this the best time to pick one up – if you haven’t done so already.

Aside from its game-changing rear camera, the Pixel 3 also boasts super fast wireless charging and a far more intuitive version of Android that’s a joy to use. It’d be amiss to avoid mentioning the Pixel 3’s outstanding front camera, which uses a wide angle lens to capture the perfect selfie. Finally, Uncle Steve won’t be left out of the next family photo.

This amazing offer will be running until February 28th, but high demand could see the offer conclude earlier than that. Don’t miss out on one of the best smartphone deals of 2019.

