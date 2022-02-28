This phone can charge to 50% in just five minutes

Realme has just announced what it is claiming to be the world’s fastest smartphone charging tech at MWC 2022, and teased an upcoming device that’ll use it.

The tech, which Realme says will be able to offer between 100-200w charging depending on the device, can charge a phone to 50% in as little as five minutes.

That’s a seriously impressive claim, though Realme hasn’t yet confirmed how long it’ll take the phone to get to 100%. For comparison, one of Realme’s recent devices with 65w charging can get to 100% in around 30 minutes.

Realme says that this new charging tech, which it calls Ultra Dart Charging Architecture (UDCA), not only offers seemingly snappy speeds but it manages heat too, so any phone using it won’t get ridiculously hot if you’re gaming and charging at the same time.

Any Realme phone that packs the tech will also have extra battery protection. The brand claims that the cell will still be able to charge to 80% even after over 1000 charges.

Fast charging has been improving for a number of years now, with brands like Oppo (a brand with close ties to Realme) and Xiaomi touting it as a major feature.

While Realme is announcing the tech, it’s not quite ready to fully reveal the first phone that’ll use UDCA. We do know that the phone will be called the Realme GT Neo 3 and that it’ll be able to get to 50% charge after a mere five minutes.

Other specs for the phone, including performance and display, are still under wraps.

Wnat else did Realme announce?

Realme hasn’t just launched new charging tech at MWC 2022, but its first true flagship phone too.

The GT2 Pro packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, dual 50MP cameras and a flat LTPO 2.0 display with a 1440p resolution. It also has a rather interesting design, with a papery plastic finish on the back that adds a nice texture. The GT2 Pro will be available for £599 when it launches early in March.