This phenomenal Galaxy 8 deal gets you a free phone with 10GB of data

Looking for a high-end smartphone at a ridiculously affordable price? This amazing Samsung Galaxy S8 offer from O2 should do the trick.

Nearly two years after its release, the Galaxy S8 is still one of our favourite smartphones. The end-to-end display, detailed 12-megapixel camera and forward thinking design have cemented the S8 as a sure winner, but what’s better is that it can now be had for just a fraction of its original price – and much cheaper than other major smartphones.

For the insanely low price of just £26 a month, you can bag yourself a brand new Galaxy S8, fresh out of the box with a hefty 10GB of data to boot. With no upfront cost to speak of, this is by far one of the best deals out there right now for a flagship phone from any of the major manufacturers.

10GB is more than enough to see you through a few episodes of your favourite show, several playlists and a bit of social media. The only caveat is that the £26 rate becomes available after cashback, but if you’re more than happy to follow through the step-by-step process then it won’t be an issue.

If you would rather have a bit of extra data at your disposal however, there’s another cracking deal available for a 45GB contract on EE. This time around, it’ll only set you back £29.25 a month (also with no upfront cost) and you’ll get six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport absolutely free.

With most other flagship smartphones, you could expect to pay a hefty upfront cost to obtain low monthly rates such as these, so the fact that you’re getting the Galaxy S8 with no additional costs and a fair amount of data makes both of these offers an absolute steal. What better to treat yourself than at the start of a new year?

