This phenomenal Fitbit Charge 2 Black Friday deal is still running, but not for long

Missing Black Friday already? Dive right back in with this fantastic Fitbit Charge 2 deal from Currys PC World, one of the last Black Friday deals still running.

As part of Currys PC World’s Black Tag sale, several Fitbit devices have received major discounts but none are so worthy your time than the staggering £39.99 price cut on the Fitbit Charge 2, bringing it down to the insanely low price of just £69.99.

Incredible Fitbit Charge 2 Deal Fitbit Charge 2 – Teal, Large The colour might not be for everyone but there's no denying that this is the best Fitbit Charge 2 discount available right now – but not for long.

Admittedly, only one variation of the Fitbit Charge 2 is available at such a low price and it comes with a large, teal wristband. Of course, if you’re not a fan of teal or if you simply have small wrists (like myself), then you can always swap it for a different strap – some of which can be bought for as little as £4.99 from certain retailers.

If the Fitbit Charge 2’s low price has you concerned about it’s level of quality then put those fears aside, the device still remains one of the best fitness trackers on the market.

In an update to our Fitbit Charge 2 review, Richard Easton wrote: “Despite its age, the Fitbit Charge 2 is still arguably one of the best fitness trackers you could possibly wrap around your wrist. Peruse through any of my other recent fitness tracker reviews and you’ll spot the Charge 2’s name cropping up time and again, as most of the time, I’m wearing it to serve as the metric by which whatever shiny new wearable I’m testing out is measured against.”

Under the hood, the tiny Fitbit Charge 2 boasts the ability to track your sleep as well as your daytime activity, making for a great fitness companion that you’ll rarely ever want to take off – especially with a five-day battery life to boot.

Given that all other variations of the Fitbit Charge 2 have gone back up in price to £79.99 upwards, I can’t imagine that this deal will be around for too long. What’s more, buying through Currys PC World also gets you a two-year warranty out of the gate. There’s a lot to love about this fantastic deal so why not treat yourself?