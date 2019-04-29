This OnePlus 7 Pro info trove will cure your case of The Mondays

We’re still more than two weeks from the launch of the OnePlus 7 and its super-premium Pro version, but the company isn’t being shy about dishing the info.

Firstly, we’ve got a newspaper advertisement from the New York Times which confirms pretty much everything we’ve heard about the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The ad reads: “No bells & whistles. No bezel. No notch. No app lag. No bloatware. No $2,000 price tag. No random music.”

Related: OnePlus 7

There’s also a sketch of the phone’s internals, accompanying the ad, which seems to confirm the presence of that pop-up selfie camera and does a great job of showing just how minimal those bezels truly are. We can perhaps expect a market-leading screen to body ratio on the OnePlus 7 Pro (via 9to5Google).

Most of the statements within the ad are pretty self explanatory, apart form the “no random music” jibe. We can only assume that’s a dig at Apple forcing that U2 album on people all those years ago. Random indeed.

Elsewhere, OnePlus isn’t even waiting for the official reveal on May 14 before enabling one publication to go hands-on with the phone’s camera. Wired UK got some time with the 3x optical zoom camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. First off, thanks for confirming that stat. Second of all, thanks for the pictures.

Taken at the F1 Grand Prix in Baku this weekend, the images published look quite compressed so it’s difficult to make an objective judgement about the quality of the pictures on show.

“On our previous phones, we wanted to maintain a nice phone body that wasn’t too thick, and to make sure the lens didn’t stick out too much,” says OnePlus imaging director Simon Liu. “In this case, the users’ input on forums helped me to get these features onto the phone. But we tried to find the balance over the entire phone experience.”

He added: “I think we have a shot at competing with the first tier phones. I don’t think we can beat them, but the imaging world is always subjective.”

Finally, DisplayMate, an authority on display quality, has given the OLED panel an A+ grade. That ties in with the company’s pre-launch claims of a ‘fast and smooth’ screen.

Will you be grabbing the OnePlus 7 Pro? Or sticking with the standard edition? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.