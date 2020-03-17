Early this year, Linksys revealed the first WiFi 6 router in its popular Velops mesh system range and its now available to buy in the UK.
You can grab the Linksys Velop MX5300 now in a single pack edition for £369.99 – a pretty penny, indeed. While a dual pack MX10600 edition of the WiFi 6 router will be on the way to the UK soon.
The dual pack version is currently priced at $700 (~$582) over in the US. However, we’d expect to see the price more closely reflect the US figure when it makes it over the pond – with the single pack priced at $399 in the US.
The standout feature of the Linksys Velop MX5300 is its ability to support absolutely stunning speeds of 5.3Gbps – stretching across three different rooms and offering a whopping 12-streams – all helped by the new Wi-Fi 6 standard.
It must be noted that your internet-connected devices – phones, laptops, consoles etc. – need to support Wi-Fi 6 to feel the benefit and many aren’t at that stage just yet.
By now you might be asking who cares about these 12-streams? And, what’s Wi-Fi 6? For the techies, we go into the nitty-gritty of Wi-Fi 6 in the explainer above but what the average person needs to know is that it means better Wi-Fi connectivity and support for faster speeds(!). Having 12-streams is part of this too – the more streams your router supports the more data can be sent and received.
So, getting back to this next-gen router, the Linksys Velop MX5300 is powered by a 2.2GHz processor to allow for all these superspeed goings-on. The beefy specs are touted as being able to deal with homes up to 3000 square feet and a massive 50 devices.
When it comes to shelling out for a pricey router, you’ll often be looking for a good selection of ports and Linksys seems to have consumers covered in that department. The Velop MX5300 offers four Ethernet ports for all your wired connection and networking needs.