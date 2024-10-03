This new iOS 18 wallpaper trend is the cutest thing ever

One of the coolest new customisation features in iOS 18 is the ability to place icons on the home screen wherever you want, with no need to conform to a grid.

For some, it’s a potential mess that could upset their sense of neatness. For others it opens up cool design possibilities that can turn the home screen into a work of art.

One such person is taking advantage by creating and selling custom wallpapers and customisable templates on Etsy, which that can turn the iPhone home screen into a homey bookshelf. They can be laden with plants, autumn accoutrements or Christmassy tack.

The cute design feature showcases the added flexibility users can experience, especially with the ability to remove the text labels from the app icons, resize icons and widgets, and set a single theme for app icons. Users are already coming up with some nice looking creations that align with the season.

iOS 18 is the most customisable version of the operating system by a considerable distance, with Apple finally taking a more hands-off approach to users arranging their apps and choosing colour themes that suit their personal aesthetic.

Right now we haven’t seen too many inventive apps making use of the newfound capabilities, so Kristin Moore’s creations popping up on our timeline (via 9to5Mac) were a welcome sight.

Here’s our guide to changing icon colours in iOS 18 and a list of things you should do after downloading iOS 18.