Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak reveals a confusing new detail about the foldable sequel

George Storr |

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have two batteries of different capacities, according to a new leak.

This differentiates it from the original Galaxy Fold, which has two near-identical batteries powering its foldable display.

Battery certifications from SafetyKorea showed the new information regarding the Samsung Galaxy Fold successor. The new handset is code-named ‘Bloom’ at present, but most are referring to it as the Galaxy Fold 2 (Via GSM Arena).

Galaxy Fold battery placement

Image credit: SafetyKorea

Reportedly the smaller cell, pictured above, is a 900mAh bettery, while the larger one’s specs aren’t yet known. In the original Galaxy Fold two identical-looking cells produced a combined total of 4380mAh (roughly half of this from each battery). It remains to be seen how a smaller battery in one half of the new device will affect the experience for users.

The model numbers of the two batteries, as we can see, are EB-BF700ABY and EB-BF701ABY. The model number of the phone, at present only identifiable by this number and the code-name ‘Bloom’, is SM-F700F.

Another recent rumour suggested that Samsung is working on a foldable clamshell device. This will come in much cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, at around $845, according to The Korea Herald. We’re not sure what to expect, price wise, from the Galaxy Fold 2 though. It’s likely to be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, which was expensive, at around £1900. However, with the maturing of foldable-screen technology, we think it could still be cheaper than the first Samsung foldable.

Image credit: Nashvillechatterclass.com

We’re curious to see what this development means for the final product. How will two batteries, of different capacities, change the Galaxy Fold 2?

This could simply be a push for efficiency. If Samsung can boost the power-efficiency of the phone, and use a smaller battery like the one we see above, then it could make the phone lighter. However, questions remain as to whether this will negatively affect the battery life of the new Galaxy Fold.

George Storr
Staff Writer
George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield.
George Storr

