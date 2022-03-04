This last-minute iPhone SE 3 prediction could be the most reliable

One of the most reliable Apple commentators on the scene has weighed in on what to expect from the rumoured iPhone SE (2022) launch next week.

Ahead of the March 8 “Peak Performance” launch event, the noted tech industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made his informed predictions, and they’re much in-line with what we’ve heard from other tipsters to date.

In his first ever tweet, no less, Kuo says the device will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic Processor, the same chip that sits inside the iPhone 13. However, it’s possible the clock speed may be slightly slower.

The analyst believes that, as expected, 5G connectivity will be a major part of the proposition with both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies supported. This will be the first time an SE model has offered 5G connectivity as the iPhone SE (2020) version relied on LTE. He’s also predicting max storage of 256GB, while 64GB and 128GB models options will also be available.

Kuo says the phone will be available in white, black and red casings, but will maintain a “similar” form factor to the existing model based on the iPhone 8. The word similar is interesting as it leaves some room for iterative improvements.

On the production side of things, Kuo believes the new phone is going to be made en masse this month, with the company expecting to sell up to 30 million units before the end of the year.

If you were hoping for a major upgrade for the iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 5G or iPhone SE Plus – whatever it ends up being called – you’ll probably be a little bit disappointed. However, rumours the iPhone SE 5G might arrive for $100 less than its predecessor would probably cheer up plenty of people waiting for an upgrade.

We’ll have full coverage of next Tuesday’s launch event here at Trusted Reviews and will endeavour to get our hands-on everything Apple announces at the earliest possibile convenience.