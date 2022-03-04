 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This last-minute iPhone SE 3 prediction could be the most reliable

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

One of the most reliable Apple commentators on the scene has weighed in on what to expect from the rumoured iPhone SE (2022) launch next week.

Ahead of the March 8 “Peak Performance” launch event, the noted tech industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made his informed predictions, and they’re much in-line with what we’ve heard from other tipsters to date.

In his first ever tweet, no less, Kuo says the device will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic Processor, the same chip that sits inside the iPhone 13. However, it’s possible the clock speed may be slightly slower.

The analyst believes that, as expected, 5G connectivity will be a major part of the proposition with both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies supported. This will be the first time an SE model has offered 5G connectivity as the iPhone SE (2020) version relied on LTE. He’s also predicting max storage of 256GB, while 64GB and 128GB models options will also be available.

Kuo says the phone will be available in white, black and red casings, but will maintain a “similar” form factor to the existing model based on the iPhone 8. The word similar is interesting as it leaves some room for iterative improvements.

On the production side of things, Kuo believes the new phone is going to be made en masse this month, with the company expecting to sell up to 30 million units before the end of the year.

If you were hoping for a major upgrade for the iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 5G or iPhone SE Plus – whatever it ends up being called – you’ll probably be a little bit disappointed. However, rumours the iPhone SE 5G might arrive for $100 less than its predecessor would probably cheer up plenty of people waiting for an upgrade.

We’ll have full coverage of next Tuesday’s launch event here at Trusted Reviews and will endeavour to get our hands-on everything Apple announces at the earliest possibile convenience.

You might like…

Apple Event: March 8 confirmed for launch – iPhone SE 5G, new Mac and iPad expected

Apple Event: March 8 confirmed for launch – iPhone SE 5G, new Mac and iPad expected

Chris Smith 2 days ago
What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.