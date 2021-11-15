This is what the OnePlus X Pac-Man phone actually looks like

OnePlus teased its Pac-Man phone earlier this month and now it’s made the device official – and here’s what it looks like.

OnePlus isn’t new to brand partnerships. In the last few years we’ve had McLaren versions of the OnePlus 7T Pro, a Harry Potter edition of the OnePlus Watch and even an Avengers OnePlus 6. Now, OnePlus is teaming up with the classic game Pac-Man.

I’ve had the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition for a couple of days now and you can see it below in all its glory. The phone itself is a standard Nord 2 – which is a pretty decent phone – but this version has a quirky new design, retro gaming-inspired software and some glow in the dark tricks.

On first glance, this seems like one of the subtler OnePlus partnerships. The phone looks like the silver Nord 2, but just with a Pac-Man pattern on the back that I think is quite tasteful (and rather hard to see). In the box there’s also a more obviously Pac-Man inspired case, which I am less fond off. Saying that, I assume anyone buying this phone is a real Pac-Man die-hard so the case will likely be a win.

The included case

The rear pattern is subte

Another design tweak is the new glow in the dark back. Switch all the lights off and the rear of the phone turns into a luminous maze from the game. At least that’s the idea – in reality the effect is pretty minor and hard to see.

Inside the box you’ll also find a stand that looks similar to Lego. It’s fun to build and easily one of the most eye-catching parts of this whole package.

Switch the phone on and the nods to the iconic game and character are everywhere to see. Pac-Man pops up on the brightness slider, the volume settings and in multiple wallpapers.

The icons have been given a nice retro pixelated look too and there’s even a Pac-Man filter inside the camera app. OnePlus said tbere are plenty of other easter eggs dotted around the phone, but I will leave them up to you to find.

In terms of the Nord 2 itself, it’s a very capable phone. It has a nice 90Hz OLED display, Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, 50MP rear cameraand fast Warp Charge 65T charging.

In our Nord 2 review we said “The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a more affordable alternative to the OnePlus 9. It looks and feels just as good, gaming performance is strong and even the camera is no clean sweep for the OnePlus 9, as the Nord 2 offers better selfies and cleaner night images. However, battery life disappoints.”

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be sold in just one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for £499, €529 and ₹37,999.