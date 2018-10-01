Google Chromecast (3rd-gen) is official because Best Buy sold one a week early

Google will announce a third-generation Chromecast model at its Made By Google event next week. How do we know for sure? Because US retailer Best Buy actually sold one to a punter at one of its big box locations.

The new model, offers a new matte finish with the G logo replacing the Chrome logo and judging by a photo, might be ever-so-slightly smaller than its predecessor.

The Redditor currently in possession of the Chromecast device said it still it is still powered by microSD, but the magnetic tip on the HDMI connector has been removed. Unfortunately, the lucky Google fan is unable to set the device up yet because it requires an as-yet-unreleased update to the Google Home app.

“The top is no longer glossy and the Chrome logo has been replaced with the G Google logo. Still micro-USB,” GroveStreetHomie wrote on Reddit. “They did remove the magnetic HDMI connector on the tip and base of the Chromecast which is a bummer.”

The Best Buy system noted the release date was October 9 – the date of Google’s event – but the customer was allowed to take it anyway let him.

Following the leak, 9to5Google followed up and was able to obtain more photos of the device. From looking up the FCC ID, they were able to determine the 3rd-gen Chromecast is likely to offer Bluetooth support and upgraded Wi-Fi.

Perhaps this could be for connecting to a game controller or a new remote? The update is three years in the making so we’d hope Google will have some important new features to tell us about.

The new Chromecast looks likely to join the Pixel 3 smartphones, a new Google Home hub smart display and the new Pixel Slate Chrome OS hybrid device.

