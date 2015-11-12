This Is The Future: Oculus Rift wins inaugural award at this year’s #TrustedReviewsAwards

Oculus Rift has received the This Is The Future Award at the 2015 TrustedReviews Awards.

Perhaps the most familiar of the upcoming range of Virtual Reality headsets, the Oculus Rift is due out early next year.

Winning in a category which recognises products that are ushering in the future today, Facebook-owned company Oculus is ahead of its rivals in terms of bringing virtual reality to a mass market.

“This was well-earned,” said TrustedReviews Editor Evan Kypreos. “Everyone is excited for the mass release of Oculus Rift and all of our previews have managed to impress us so much that we couldn’t have given this award to anyone else.

“The Touch Controllers are a really exciting feature and show that the company is committed to providing a really immersive VR experience.

“VR is becoming a reality and Oculus is at the forefront of its field.”

With a host of top developers on-board, Oculus Rift is set to provide a range of real games that go beyond mere demonstrations of the headsets VR capabilities.

