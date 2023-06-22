Nintendo surprised everyone this week by announcing a remake of the SNES classic Super Mario RPG for the Switch console. You can pre-order now for an unbeatable price.

The often-reliable ShopTo retailer is offering the physical version of Super Mario RPG for just £42.85. The RRP is £49.99 so it’s a 14% saving overall.

This is the cheapest price for the Super Mario RPG remake ShopTo is offering 14% off the physical version of the Super Mario RPG remake, due out later this year. Reserve now, pay when it ships. ShopTo

RRP: £49.99

Now: £42.85 View Deal

The game will come with free delivery in the UK and you won’t pay a penny until the game is dispatched. Hopefully you’ll get it on the November 17 release date.

Microsoft charges full whack for these remakes, quite controversially considering they’re essentially money for old but prettified rope, so any discounts are more than welcome.

Super Mario RPG was first released on the Super Nintendo all the way back in 1996 and it was the first time Mario had stepped into the role playing game realm.

If you absolutely adored the original, there’s good news here. Nintendo isn’t messing with anything beyond the graphics. It’ll be a faithful reproduction of the gameplay, but with visuals more befitting of the modern era. The game sees the unlikely alliance of Mario, Bowser and Peach, who team up to repair the Star Road.

Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and offbeat enemies in an RPG for everyone.

Jump through a colorful world and give attacks some extra oomph in battle! Explore the vibrant environments with your party and jump towards your next goal! Run into monsters to enter turn-based battles with your party of three. Press the button at the right time for a satisfying dose of extra damage or helpful guard.