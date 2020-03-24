This is the best way to browse all of Disney Plus’ movies and TV shows

Disney Plus is now live in the UK, but even if you’ve signed up to the streaming service, the best way to browse its library of content isn’t actually on Disney Plus itself. You will find everything there, of course − split into a multitude of sections and categories too − but does it let you filter its content by viewer ratings? Or show you how the Disney Plus library differs in other countries?

Of course not. We’d instead recommend paying a visit to a website called JustWatch. If you’re not familiar with JustWatch, it maintains a database that makes it really easy to browse all of the many different streaming services’ content libraries. Oh, and you don’t need to sign up for anything either.

JustWatch’s user interface is pleasingly image-heavy, and lets you filter by content type, release year, genre and age rating, to let you easily zone in on the things you’re most interested in.

Locating 4K content on Disney Plus isn’t especially straightforward at the moment, but that’s another one of the filters that’s available on JustWatch.

Related: How to find 4K content on Disney Plus

Better still, if you’re at a loss and fancy discovering something new, you can sort titles by the score they have on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB, so you don’t end up taking a stab in the dark and risk picking out a dud.

Furthermore, since JustWatch also maintains databases for Disney Plus’ content libraries in other countries around the world, you can find out if Disney Plus UK subscribers are getting a better or worse deal than, say, subscribers based in the US.

Related: Disney Plus vs Netflix

And as if that wasn’t enough, you can also see the content libraries of the other streaming services that are jostling with Disney Plus for your subscription money, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Now TV.

Disney+ offer Disney+ (7-day free trial) Dive into Disney's brand new streaming service and watch shows likes The Mandalorian, The Simpsons and more, completely free for the first seven days of your subscription. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …