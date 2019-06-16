This is the best iPhone XR deal we’ve seen – 128GB model, no upfront and under £29 a month

Hold onto your hats Apple users – this O2 contract can get you the 128GB iPhone XR with 20GB of data, nothing to pay upfront and only £28.92 to pay each month.

After two years, the total cost of this contract comes to just £694.08 – the 128GB model of the iPhone XR rings in at a whopping £799 by comparison if you want to buy the phone SIM-free. Throw in the fact that you’re getting a huge 20GB data allowance each month and you’re looking at one of the best phone contracts we’ve seen this year.

As you might expect however, a deal this good isn’t likely to stick around for too long so don’t hang about if you want to make the stylish iPhone XR your go-to device.

Avid Trusted Reviews readers will know that we have nothing but high praise for the iPhone XR. In fact, if you ask some people around the office, they’ll say it’s their favourite iPhone this generation.

Packing high-end specs into an affordable form factor (including some eye-popping colours), the iPhone XR ticks all the right boxes.

“The A12 Bionic should also allow the iPhone XR to stay fast for multiple years. When you think Apple has only just stopped selling the four-year-old iPhone 6S, it becomes obvious this iteration will be around for a long time. Of course, I can’t comment on how fast the iPhone XR will be 18 to 24 months down the line. But Apple’s recent focus with iOS 12 on ensuring legacy devices still perform well gives plenty of hope,” wrote Mobiles Editor Max Parker.

For you Instagram junkies out there, the iPhone XR’s single 12-megapixel sensor can get the job done, achieving a natural looking bokeh effect in portrait shots and absorbing great amounts of colourful detail in the process.

At such a ridiculously low price, this cracking O2 contract won’t be around forever, just be sure to nab yours before it’s gone.

