A legitimate-looking Pixel 4 render is doing the rounds on Twitter, two weeks before the phone is due to be unveiled at an event in New York City.

The image matches up pretty nicely with other leaks we’ve seen over the past few months, including official promotional materials from Google itself.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted the above image on Twitter this week, and it claims to show the Google Pixel 4 from two different angles, as well as the unlocked home screen.

The phone itself appears to be the Pixel 4 in the rumoured colour scheme ‘Just Black’.

This won’t be the only colour available, with white and orange options expected to hit shelves too. The render also shows a hint of the white on/off button – a pop of colour against the otherwise all-black design − a classic Pixel touch.

The front camera and speaker can be spied in the rather chunky forehead, but the image of course can’t show off the huge array of features Google has confirmed are hidden there.

According to a blog post shared by the company in July, the top bezel will also house a face unlock IR camera, an ambient light/proximity sensor, a soli radar chip, a face unlock dot projector, another face unlock IR camera and a face unlock flood illuminator.

The display shows off the ‘P4’ (yes, for Pixel 4) wallpaper in the colours of the Google logo. The icons for staple Google apps are also visible, including Gmail, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Chrome and YouTube.

The latest render provides us with yet another preview of the redesigned rear of the phone and the new square camera module, all-but confirming that Google is moving away from the Pixel’s distinctive two-tone gloss and matte back panel.

The Google Pixel 4 is expected to make its official debut in two weeks at the October 15 Made by Google event.

