This is how future MacBooks could support the Apple Pencil

Last week, Patently Apple uncovered evidence that Apple has at least considered the possibility of a MacBook with Apple Pencil support.

The patent shows a laptop with a small docking tray for the Apple Pencil to live and charge when not in use, where it can also mimic the functionality of the current F buttons via touch panels on the side.

Sarang Sheth of Yanko Design wasted no time in imagining how this boxy diagram would look once given that typical Apple design polish, and quickly provided some detailed mockups of what a MacBook Pro made to the patent’s specifications could look like.

Without a great deal to go on from patent diagrams, Sheth has room for a bit of creativity, and one aspect that doesn’t seem hugely likely is the space devoted to a miniature Touch Bar to the right of the Apple Pencil dock. Given the Touch Bar is widely tipped for the chopping board with the upcoming 2021 MacBook Pros, it seems unlikely that it will be resurrected any time soon.

Of course, any such design change would also need a big specification change from all previous Apple laptops: the introduction of a touchscreen, and the continued blurring of the iPad and MacBook experiences.

We’ll have to see if such a plan is in Apple’s roadmap, but remember that sometimes a patent is just a patent, and won’t ever be actioned in a commercially available product.