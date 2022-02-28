 large image

This is how Apple could replace the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

We’ve been waiting for Apple to ditch the notch for a while now and all signs are pointing toward 2022 being the year it actually happens, as another leaked schematic has surfaced showing iPhone maker will do it on its fabled next-gen iPhone 14 Pro handset. 

The image – which was shared on Chinese social media site Weibo – appears to show an order display panel supplier BOE received from Apple for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. 

iPhone 14 Pro notch with pill-shaped and punch-hole cutouts
Image: Weibo

While this isn’t the first we’ve heard of Apple replacing the notch with a duo of punch-hole and pill-shaped cut-outs, previous renders have been smaller and more discrete than this. 

While this might sound like bad news, the larger cut-outs would still be less obstructive than a notch. 

Plus, as AppleTrack has noted, it also feels like a more realistic take on the notch-alternative, as Apple would essentially be taking the current components and planting them directly into the display without the surrounding gaps. 

To add to this, Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser claims to have independently verified the schematic himself and believes it to be accurate. 

For now, the punch-hole and pill cut-outs are only expected to be coming to the Pro and Pro Max models in 2022, though the base iPhone and iPhone Mini could get the upgrade just one year later. 

Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young recently tweeted that he expects all four phones in the iPhone 15 series to arrive without the notch in 2023. 

It sounds as though Young also expects the cut-outs to be larger than fans wished to see, as the analyst added that hopefully they’ll get smaller by the time they come to the iPhone and iPhone Mini next year. 

For now, we’ll have to wait until this autumn to confirm whether we’ll finally be getting a notch-less iPhone.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

