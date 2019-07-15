This iPhone XS deal will save you more than £140 this Prime Day

Apple’s latest and greatest smartphone, the iPhone XS, is currently available for £806.65 on Amazon for Prime Day − that’s a whopping £142.35 less than you’d normally have to pay for it. Or, for those of you that prefer rounder, neater numbers, a healthy 15% discount.

The iPhone XS is Apple’s current flagship device, and it’s one of the very best smartphones on the market right now. In our roundup of the crème de la crème of mobiles, we hailed it as the best smartphone for sheer performance.

Get 15% off the iPhone XS for Prime Day iPhone XS (64GB, Space Grey) - Save £142.35 Shave a juicy £142.35 off Apple's latest and greatest handset, the iPhone XS. It's one of the very best mobiles on the market, offering superb performance and cameras, and an outstanding display.

“This is still a superb handset that, provided you look after it, has the stones to last you a long time, with looks and camera credentials to boot,” is what Trusted Reviews’ deputy mobile editor, Alex Walker-Todd, wrote in our 4/5 star review, in which we praised its phenomenal cameras, exceptional 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 OLED display, and blisteringly nippy performance.

It’s also very pretty indeed − probably Apple’s best-looking iPhone right now.

One of the key reasons it didn’t get full marks was its price − £999 when Apple unveiled it for the first time in September 2018. But for a smidge over £800, the iPhone XS is currently looking like a far, far tastier prospect.

Discounts on iPhones are like gold dust, and therefore always incredibly popular. And discounts on Apple’s flagship iPhone are another level entirely. You’ll have to move fast to avoid disappointment, as we’re expecting these to fly off the shelves.

