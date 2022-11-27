 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

This iPhone 12 contract might be the best Black Friday Apple deal yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple iPhone 12 is still a phenomenal smartphone and this Black Friday weekend deal allows you to pick up a contact with a free phone and masses of data on the cheap.

Over at BuyMobiles, you can get an iPhone 12 64GB with nothing upfront and 200GB of monthly data for just £32 a month on the Vodafone network.

If you’re looking beyond the smartphone realm for your savings, then be sure to check our rolling live blog of remaining Black Friday deals as the savings keep emerging all the way through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Get a free iPhone 12 with 200GB of data for £32 a month

The iPhone 12 64GB can be nabbed with no upfront cost and incredibly 200GB of 5G data per month thanks to this Buy Mobiles contract deal

  • Buy Mobiles
  • 200GB of data per month!
  • Free phone, £32 a month
View Deal

The iPhone 12 marked a big shift for Apple. It was the first iPhone with 5G connectivity and debuted a rare redesign of the flagship range that’s carried over into 2022’s iPhone 14.

Personally, it’s the phone I own and at no point have I considered upgrading to this year’s model and probably won’t for at least a couple of years to come.

Considering Apple tends to support its iPhone handsets with the latest version of iOS for years on end, then this phone will serve your needs for the next few years at least.

The iPhone 12 itself has a 6.1-inch OLED HDR screen protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield tech. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve dropped it, and it’s still flawless. As we mentioned, there’s 5G on board and the phone itself runs on the still-highly-capable A14 Bionic processor. There’s also great protection from the IP68 water and dust proof certification.

In our review of the iPhone 12, published in December 2020, we were full of praise for the fantastic new design, very reliable cameras and excellent performance.

In awarding the phone a 4.5-star score, our own Max Parker wrote: “The screen is great (even if a higher refresh rate screen would be nice), design the best you’ll find at the minute and the cameras reliably take ace snaps in all manner of conditions. There’s also 5G, HDR video recording, all the benefits of iOS and MagSafe.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

