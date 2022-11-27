This iPhone 12 contract might be the best Black Friday Apple deal yet

The Apple iPhone 12 is still a phenomenal smartphone and this Black Friday weekend deal allows you to pick up a contact with a free phone and masses of data on the cheap.

The iPhone 12 marked a big shift for Apple. It was the first iPhone with 5G connectivity and debuted a rare redesign of the flagship range that’s carried over into 2022’s iPhone 14.

Personally, it’s the phone I own and at no point have I considered upgrading to this year’s model and probably won’t for at least a couple of years to come.

Considering Apple tends to support its iPhone handsets with the latest version of iOS for years on end, then this phone will serve your needs for the next few years at least.

The iPhone 12 itself has a 6.1-inch OLED HDR screen protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield tech. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve dropped it, and it’s still flawless. As we mentioned, there’s 5G on board and the phone itself runs on the still-highly-capable A14 Bionic processor. There’s also great protection from the IP68 water and dust proof certification.

In our review of the iPhone 12, published in December 2020, we were full of praise for the fantastic new design, very reliable cameras and excellent performance.

In awarding the phone a 4.5-star score, our own Max Parker wrote: “The screen is great (even if a higher refresh rate screen would be nice), design the best you’ll find at the minute and the cameras reliably take ace snaps in all manner of conditions. There’s also 5G, HDR video recording, all the benefits of iOS and MagSafe.”

