This Galaxy S9 Plus Contract is one of EE’s Best Deals Yet – Just £31.75 a Month

Samsung’s previous flagship phablet can now be had for just £31.75 with EE’s contract that packs in a ton of extra freebies.

Just in time for the weekend, EE has slapped the fantastic Galaxy S9 Plus – which boasts a larger screen a better battery life than the smaller S9 – with a huge price cut. At just £31.75 a month, the total cost of this 20GB contract only comes to £763, which ends up being cheaper than going SIM-free.

With 20GB of data in your pocket, you’ll have no trouble blazing through your favourite shows on the go, and just the right amount of data to have when you consider the extra freebies that EE throws in with this contract.

First up, you’ll get to listen to your favourite tunes with a free six-month membership to Apple Music. Second, prepare to binge a wealth of shows with another six-months of free access to Prime Video and MTV Play. As if that wasn’t enough however, you’ll also be able to dive into BT Sport whenever you fancy, for the entirety of your contract.

Packing a 6.2-inch quad-HD+ OLED display, the Galaxy S9 Plus is made for watching content. It’s also made for shooting it too, with the phone’s double rear camera set up able to shoot in 4K at 60fps.

All that added retail space also had a major impact on battery life. Under the hood of the S9 Plus, you can find a 3500mAh cell which towers over the S9’s 3000mAh equivalent.

In his review for the S9 Plus, Mobiles Editor Max Parker explained: “this is a great phone – and I’m sure this device will be up there with the best Android phones come the end of the year. It has a gorgeous screen, lovely design and includes everything most people will want in a high-end phone.”

If you fancy upgrading your old phone to one with premium features and a fantastic screen, then this S9 Plus deal presents the perfect time to swap.

