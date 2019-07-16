You can get the excellent Fitbit Charge 3 on the cheap right now, with the fitness tracker currently down to just £95.99 on Amazon for Prime Day. It would usually set you back £129.99 − which means you can save yourself £34 (26%).

Buy now: Fitbit Charge 3 now just £95.99 (Save £34) at Amazon

It’s a brilliant wearable − one of the best on the market − which we awarded an outstanding 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. It also earned the Trusted Reviews Recommended seal of approval, which only goes out to the best of the best.

“If your relationship with fitness doesn’t need the fancy bells and whistles of more expensive fitness trackers and running watches, you’ll feel right at home with the Charge 3. Even while Fitbit is pushing smartwatches like the Versa and Ionic, it knows there’s still a market for more approachable fitness trackers that do the basics, and do them well,” is what we wrote in our review of the Fitbit Charge 3.

“In this regard, the Charge 3 is the most approachable of them all. It has a design that easily blends in and that is – dare I say it – actually quite attractive. The display has gotten bigger and richer in information, it’s now water-resistant and supports swim tracking, and the battery life has improved.”

So what would you get for £95.99? One of the best-looking fitness trackers on the market, water-resistance to 50m, up to seven days of battery life, and sleep and continuous heart rate tracking. It can track a multitude of activities too, including running, swimming, and elliptical training.

The special edition Fitbit Charge 3 with NFC is also available with a hefty discount. It’s down to £109 from £149.99 − a tidy £40.99 (27%) saving.

